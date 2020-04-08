Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $96.57. 189,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,269. The company has a market cap of $924.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

