Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.52, approximately 141,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 121,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Specifically, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique purchased 60,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 381,546 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

