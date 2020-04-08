Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives $40.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVGO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Livongo Health stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 5,343,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,320. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after buying an additional 426,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

