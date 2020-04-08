LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Up 15.6%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06, 3,350,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,727,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 449,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

