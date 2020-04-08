LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 17%

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) rose 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.73, approximately 9,538,388 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,789,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of LYFT to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. As a group, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,722 shares of company stock worth $951,261 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in LYFT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

