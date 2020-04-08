MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 16.8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price rose 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.80, approximately 870,453 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 499,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $7,914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,621.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 115,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

