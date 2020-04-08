McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

