MedicCoin Market Capitalization Tops $14,322.16 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $14,322.16 and approximately $72.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

