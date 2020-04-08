Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $273,518.50 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $273,518.50 and approximately $292.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00995124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00233678 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000803 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

