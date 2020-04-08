Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $24.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 1,065,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

