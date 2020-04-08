Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 533,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,462. The company has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.62. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

