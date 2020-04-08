MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4,477.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

