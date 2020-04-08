Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) rose 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.98, approximately 4,756,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,203,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.
MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.
In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
