Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) rose 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.98, approximately 4,756,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,203,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.