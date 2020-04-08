MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKO) Trading 17.5% Higher

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKO)’s stock price traded up 17.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.