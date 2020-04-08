Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.49. 62,693,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

