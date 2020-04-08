Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.50. 4,571,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,909. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.