Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,800 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

