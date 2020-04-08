Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,645,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. 630,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.