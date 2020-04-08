Modus Advisors LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.63 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,558. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

