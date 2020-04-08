Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,641 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after buying an additional 4,851,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 1,878,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BEST by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 410,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,286,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEST shares. ValuEngine downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

