Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 20,939,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,941,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

