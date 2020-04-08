Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,158 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

