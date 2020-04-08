Modus Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 234.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. grace capital bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 39,454,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,055,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

