Modus Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 97,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 9,971,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,047,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

