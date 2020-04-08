Modus Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. 1,585,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

