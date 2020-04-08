Modus Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 7.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

IAU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,705,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

