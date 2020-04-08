Modus Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

ENTG traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

