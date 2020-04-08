Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,214,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

