Modus Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. 1,999,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,178. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15.

