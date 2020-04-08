Modus Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,869. The company has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.