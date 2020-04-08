Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,993 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.