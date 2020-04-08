Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Price Up 25.5%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)’s share price rose 25.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $55.35, approximately 600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

