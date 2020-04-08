Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.57. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $63,304,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $17,308,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after buying an additional 303,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.