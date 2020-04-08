Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) Stock Price Down 100%

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML)’s stock price traded down 100% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 859,335 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$394,926.00 ($280,089.36).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and a P/E ratio of -44.50.

Navarre Minerals Company Profile (ASX:NML)

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

