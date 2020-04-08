Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.98, approximately 3,163,588 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,765,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Navient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.