NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NBLU traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,661. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a 1-year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.
About NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD
Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.