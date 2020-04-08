New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 49,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

