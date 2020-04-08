New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.66, but opened at $115.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 2,401,433 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

