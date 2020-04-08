New World Cobalt (ASX:NWC) Stock Price Down 100%

New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC)’s share price dropped 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.00), approximately 5,247 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$725,966.00 ($514,869.50).

The company has a market cap of $6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.02.

About New World Cobalt (ASX:NWC)

New World Cobalt Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company's core properties include the Colson Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 10 federal mining claims covering 200 acers located in Idaho, the United States; the Goodsprings Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 414 Federal mining claims covering approximately 8,000 acres located in Nevada, the United States; the Hazelton Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project covering 10 square kilometers of area located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Grapevine Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project covering approximately 3,800 acres located in Arizona, the United States.

