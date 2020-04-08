Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,631. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

