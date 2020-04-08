Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. 1,524,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,845. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $193.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.