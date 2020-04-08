null (NYSE:SVC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that null (NYSE:SVC) will announce $540.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.58 million. null posted sales of $524.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that null will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow null.

Get null alerts:

Shares of NYSE SVC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,306. null has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on null (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.