Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

EVF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

