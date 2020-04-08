NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $15,965,482. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.03. 19,560,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,220,810. The company has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average of $227.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

