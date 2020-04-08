OAX Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $77,846.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.02575998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00204455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Liqui, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.