Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) announced a dividend on Monday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.47 million and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.32. Octopus Titan VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.22).

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

