Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) announced a dividend on Monday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.47 million and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.32. Octopus Titan VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.22).
About Octopus Titan VCT
