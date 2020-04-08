OKCash (OK) Tops One Day Volume of $16,134.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $16,134.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,090,362 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

