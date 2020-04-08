Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) were up 5.2% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.45, approximately 1,913,690 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,600,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,189,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Olin by 3,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Olin by 427.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 641,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

