Opacity (OPQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,957.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $880,089.29 and approximately $33,957.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

