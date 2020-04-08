Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.42, approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRND. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter.

